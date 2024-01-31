Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 12.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.
