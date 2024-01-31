Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 12.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

