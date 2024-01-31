Short Interest in JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Decreases By 10.1%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,269.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.