Short Interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Increases By 12.7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth $9,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth $9,100,000.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

