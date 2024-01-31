Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 445 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

