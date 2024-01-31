Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

