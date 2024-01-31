Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

