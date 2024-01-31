Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

