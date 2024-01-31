Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ADM opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.