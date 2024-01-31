Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.78% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,687 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

