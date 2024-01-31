Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGTFree Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

