Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 45 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $623.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.50 and its 200 day moving average is $511.26. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -173.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.78 and a twelve month high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

