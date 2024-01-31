Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 534 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

