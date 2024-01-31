Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

