Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.23% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.