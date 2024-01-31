Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

