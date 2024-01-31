Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

