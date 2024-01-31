Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,565,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

