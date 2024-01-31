Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,494 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of AMT opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

