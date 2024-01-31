Sigma Planning Corp Sells 289 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $301.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,021.66, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

