Sigma Planning Corp Sells 301 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average is $223.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

