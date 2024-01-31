Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,153 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

