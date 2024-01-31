Sigma Planning Corp Sells 52,521 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,521 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

