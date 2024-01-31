SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.91 ($0.83), with a volume of 147412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.82).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.15. The stock has a market cap of £714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.67.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

