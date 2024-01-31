Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

