Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

View Our Latest Report on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.