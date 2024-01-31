SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of C$85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.30 million.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
