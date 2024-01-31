Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 741 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,631,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $233.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

