Simplex Trading LLC Has $125,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 788.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

