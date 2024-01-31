Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

