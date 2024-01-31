Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

