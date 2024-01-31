SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of SpartanNash worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Up 2.1 %

SPTN stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

