SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

