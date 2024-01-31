Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

