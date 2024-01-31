SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $190.21 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $132.80 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

