Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Squarespace by 45.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQSP. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Insider Activity

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,981,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,812,397.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,981,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,812,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467,027 shares of company stock valued at $191,232,016. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.