Standex International (SXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

