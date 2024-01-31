Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$114.62.

TSE:STN opened at C$109.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$68.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.95. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2997221 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

