STERIS (STE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-8.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STE opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in STERIS by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

