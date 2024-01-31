StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $961.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

