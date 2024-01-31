StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 1.4 %
JOB stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
