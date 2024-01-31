StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 1.4 %

JOB stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

