StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

