StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
