StockNews.com Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Buy

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

