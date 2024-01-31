Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %
GOOGL opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
