Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.46. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

