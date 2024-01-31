Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.46. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 57,638 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

