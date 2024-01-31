Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.99

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.99 and traded as high as C$45.00. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$44.97, with a volume of 2,729,779 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.04. The firm has a market cap of C$58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.8788927 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

