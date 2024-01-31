Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 350,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

