Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $625.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $450.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.5 %

SMCI stock opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $554.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day moving average is $293.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.