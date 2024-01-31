TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 8.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 2,720,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,541,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

