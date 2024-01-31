TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Steven T. Merkt Sells 99,777 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

